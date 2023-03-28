A dead horse was found "dumped like a piece of rubbish" on a bridleway - something the RSPCA said was "not uncommon".

The animal charity said the "grisly discovery" was made by a member of the public earlier this month in Ongar, near Epping, in Essex.

Suzi Fothergill, the RSPCA officer investigating, said it was not clear whether the horse was dead before it was abandoned on Bassett's Lane but there was no sign of it having moved or struggled where it was found.

"This poor horse was just dumped like a piece of rubbish and it is so upsetting for everyone involved when an animal is treated so callously like this.

"The brown and white skewbald mare did have some injuries and she had a six-inch diamond gash wound on her left flank and she was also bleeding from her tail and there was evidence of foam around her mouth.

"She had clearly been owned as her tail was plaited, her mane was cropped and she was wearing shoes - but she was not microchipped."

The RSPCA is appealing for information to work out where the mare came from and who dumped her on the bridleway.

Ms Fothergill added: "Sadly situations such as this are not uncommon and we see far too many incidents involving horses dumped in this way."

The charity said it believed the cost of treating horses and properly disposing of their bodies was partly responsible.

