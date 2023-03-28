A "controlling" killer shouted in fury at a courtroom as he was found guilty of the murder of his partner who was preparing to end their relationship.

Gary Bennett yelled "how f***ing dare you" after being told the jury's verdict at Basildon Crown Court after just four hours of deliberations.

He was found guilty of the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright, whose body was found in Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea in Essex eight days after she was last seen.

Ms Wright's body was found in a pile of shrubs and branches at 2.50pm on 30 July by a team of searching police officers.

Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, had denied her murder but was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Wright's body was found on 30 July, eight days after she disappeared. Credit: Essex Police

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Tracy Ayling KC had told the jury that Bennett tried to control Ms Wright's life, making her video call him when she was out so that he knew where she was.

“They were in a relationship up until the time of her disappearance, although, looking at her text messages, the crown say she was about to end that relationship, mainly because of his controlling behaviour," she said.

In a text message from Ms Wright to Bennett, which was read out by the prosecutor, she told him: “I don’t like that when I come in from being out you take my phone out of my pocket and look at it.”

Bennett wrote in a message to Ms Wright, which was also read out by Ms Ayling: “I think I’m jealous of the fact I might lose you.”

In a tribute released after her death, Ms Wright's family described her as "most loving" daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and soon-to-be aunt.

"Throughout her life Madison was a happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person," they said.

"Our family has suffered a loss that is unimaginable and irreparable, and the void Madison leaves will never be filled. Her life has been stolen from not just her but from all of us. Her memory however will live on through her son whom we cherish dearly."

