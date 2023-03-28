Police name 82-year-old woman who died following a robbery in her Suffolk home

An 82-year-old woman who died following a robbery at her home has been named by police.

Joy Middleditch, was found lying on the floor by neighbours at the sheltered housing complex on Saturday afternoon having been knocked down hours before.

Police said the woman had been disturbed some time late on Friday or early Saturday by a noise at the back of the bungalow in Pakefield, near Lowestoft.

Officers were called just after 1.50pm on Saturday, to reports that an elderly woman had been found lying on the floor in her home inn Grayson Avenue.

The victim was found conscious but in a serious condition and was taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment. she died yesterday morning.

It is reported the victim heard a noise at her door, at which point two masked men forced entry into her home and knocked her to the ground. Her handbag was stolen, which has since been located in Nelson Road.

A purse contained with the bag is still missing. It is believed this may be a black and white chequed pattern purse.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon, 27 March, however the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Further examinations will now take place.

Police having been searching the garden of a bungalow in Grayson Avenue, in Pakefield, where an elderly woman was left to die by robbers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police investigating her death have vowed to find the "callous and cowardly" culprits - despite having no suspects so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick of the Joint Major Investigations Team said: “We are investigating this incident as a murder as we seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“This is an awful and distressing incident and we will continue to support the victim’s family in anyway we can.

“A large number of officers and staff have already been involved in the investigation, with searches and house to house enquiries taking place today. Residents should expect to see a continued increased police presence over the coming days.

“We are exploring all and any lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small you think it may be, to get in touch with police.”