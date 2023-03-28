A former Essex Police officer made sexualised comments towards female colleagues and lied about service in the armed forces, a misconduct hearing has been told.

Former PC Matthew Lawrence-Stearn appeared before a panel led by Monica Daley-Campbell earlier this month.

They found that he committed gross misconduct while going through training between August and November 2021 and that he would have been dismissed had he still been serving.

This included sexualised behaviour and comments towards female colleagues.

It was also alleged he had lied about a tour in Afghanistan and working in Kabul as part of the armed forces.

He had joined the Royal Auxiliary Air Force Squadron but did not complete his training and left after 35 days having never been deployed.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “We expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from all officers and staff and take a robust approach in dealing with any allegation of poor conduct.

“Former PC Matthew Lawrence-Stearn’s behaviour fall well below the standards we expect.

“Essex Police is committed to tackling all forms of violence, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour against women and girls and the former officer’s behaviour was utterly unacceptable. The behaviour was further compounded by his dishonesty.

“We do not want people who display this kind of behaviour and he was a student probationer who never made it to policing our communities.

“I want to thank those who reported his inappropriate behaviour for their integrity and professionalism.”

