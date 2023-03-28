Police investigating the murder of an elderly woman during a robbery at her home have vowed to find the "callous and cowardly" culprits - despite having no suspects so far.

The victim, who was in her 80s, was found lying on the floor by neighbours on Saturday afternoon having been knocked down hours before.

Police said the woman had been disturbed some time late on Friday or early Saturday by a noise at the back of the bungalow in Pakefield, near Lowestoft.

She found herself confronted by two males wearing masks who forced their way into her house, knocking her to the ground, before stealing her handbag and purse.

By the time she was found, the victim was conscious but seriously injured. She was taken to James Paget Hospital in Norfolk but died early on Monday.

Police having been searching the garden of a bungalow in Grayson Avenue, in Pakefield, where an elderly woman was left to die by robbers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Suffolk Police have launched a murder inquiry while they try to establish the circumstances surrounding the death on Grayson Avenue.

Acting Supt Sarsfield Donohue said: "It's shocking. It's a callous and cowardly attack on an elderly female in her own home.

"We will do everything we possibly can to catch and convict those responsible."

But the officer admitted the force did not yet have any suspects identified.

He said he was appealing to the public to help identify the two masked and wanted to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage taken in the area between 6pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

Donald Mitchell, 83, was shocked to hear of the death of a woman following a robbery on Grayson Avenue in Pakefield, Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Neighbour Donald Mitchell, 83, said he had also been a victim of robbery in recent years.

He was shocked at news of the woman's death and said the neighbourhood was "usually quite a good place".

"I think they're very low people," he added. "I just don't know understand people and what they do, quite honestly. It's terrible."

On Tuesday, flowers had been laid outside the home and police were carrying out searches in the front garden of the property.

The victim's handbag was later found on nearby Nelson Road but her purse - which is black and white checked - is still missing.

Anyone with footage or information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

