Two people travelling in the same car have died after a crash involving two vehicles.

It took place on the A414 on the westbound carriageway between Chelmsford and Harlow, at Cooksmill Green, shortly before 8.25pm on Saturday.

Two people, who were both travelling in a silver Nissan Juke, died after the crash despite efforts from emergency services.

Their families are being supported by officers, said Essex Police.

A man who was travelling in the second car has been left with serious injuries to his torso and legs. His injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing.

Police have thanked a number of people they have spoken to who witnessed the incident.

They are asking for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or the moments and minutes leading up to it to come forward.

