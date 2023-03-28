A paedophile from Luton has been jailed for 12 years after sexually abusing children as young as seven.

After a five-day trial at Luton Crown Court, Patrick Costelloe, of Chesford Road, was found guilty of indecent assault, attempted rape and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

One of his victims has described how she has struggled to come to terms with what happened to her.

Patrick Costelloe sexually abused her on several occasions between 2004 and 2006 when she was around the ages of seven and eight.

She found the courage to tell a family member about the abuse when she was an adult several years later.

She described in her victim impact statement the effect that it had on her: “For 20 years, I have had to live with what happened to me. It has affected all aspects of my life and I’ve hidden it for so long that I feel like I don’t know who I am anymore.

“Whenever I think about what happened, I feel scared, dirty and lost. I’ve isolated myself, avoided interaction with others and missed out on doing things most teenagers and young adults would normally do.”

Police also received a report from another victim who had been sexually abused by Costelloe in 2006 when she was nine years old.

He was also handed a lifetime notification requirement and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Natalie Miller from Bedfordshire Police said: “Child sexual abuse is one of the most heinous of crimes and we work tirelessly to support the victims through an investigation and bring these perpetrators to justice.

“I am pleased Costelloe received a lengthy sentence after he thought it was acceptable to take advantage of, sexually abuse and inflict pain and trauma on two young girls in the way that he did.

"Although his sentence can’t take away what they have been through, I hope it is of some condolence to them and they are able to move forward with their lives.

“I also want to reiterate that if something has happened to you, regardless of when the offence took place, we will listen, support, and do our absolute utmost to investigate and get justice.

“Abusive behaviour is rarely a one off – it may well be that many victims are being abused or exploited by the same person, and reports from one victim can start the process of serial abusers being put behind bars.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know