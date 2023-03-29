The family of a pensioner who died after masked robbers burst into her house in a quiet seaside village have paid tribute to a "strong, determined character".

Joy Middleditch, 82, died of her injuries more than two days after the two men knocked her to the ground to raid her sheltered housing bungalow in Suffolk between Friday night and Saturday morning.

She was found conscious but lying on the floor on Saturday afternoon and described her attackers to police, before dying of her injuries in hospital early on Monday.

Police vowed to catch the "callous and cowardly" culprits as they launched a murder inquiry but have so far made no arrests.

In a statement released through police, her family said: "Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog.

"She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon.

"We as a family would like to thank the police and the community for all their help and support."

Police have been searching gardens for evidence. Credit: ITV News Anglia

People living in the area told ITV News Anglia the community had been rocked by Ms Middleditch's death, with police holding surgeries and meeting residents to reassure them.

They have also been carrying out searches of the area in an attempt to trace the two men who robbed Ms Middleditch.

Officers were called just after 1.50pm on Saturday, to reports that an elderly woman had been found lying on the floor in her home in Grayson Avenue.

They believe the victim heard a noise at her door and was confronted by two masked males who forced their way into her home and knocked her to the ground.

Her stolen handbag was later found nearby on Nelson Road but a black and white purse remains missing.

