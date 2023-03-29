The family of a man who died when he was hit by a car while walking his dog have described the pain of their loss in a touching tribute.

Leslie Welland, 79, from Barton Seagrave in Northamptonshire, died in a crash in Theydon Bois, Essex, on the night of March 12.

Les, as he was known, had been in the Epping Forest area to visit his daughter and was walking his dog, Chico, who also lost his life.

He was described by his family as a "beloved husband, dad, brother, granddad, great-granddad, uncle and friend".

They also described how “our world will never be the same following his loss”.

The family of Leslie Welland have paid tribute to the beloved 79-year-old Credit: Essex Police

In the tribute, they said Les “was known in his village by his fellow dog walkers and was devoted to his ever-loyal dog, Chico, who also lost his life.

“We appreciate all the messages of condolence and support from friends, family and the local community. He may be gone but will never be forgotten.”

The family went on to thank the ambulance and air ambulance crews.

Police are continuing their calls for help in their investigation of the crash that happened in Poplar Row, Theydon Bois, just after 10.15pm on March 12.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

For a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories, listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know