The father of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in the street has told a crowd of mourners he is still trying to come to terms with his loss.

Speaking at a special vigil held exactly a week after Rohan Shand, known as Fred, was attacked, his dad Rohan Sr, described the 16-year-old as "the love of my life."

Fred was attacked as he walked past the Cock Hotel on Harborough Road in Northampton soon after nearby schools had finished. He died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Dozens of people turned out on Wednesday evening to remember the youngster.

Speaking at the event, his father said: "He is the love of my life... to let him go this early without a future.

Rohan "Fred" Shand Credit: Family Photo

"He was a little man and he loved everybody. I’m in shock I haven’t got the words to explain right now because I’m not in a good mood or a good place at the moment.

"He’s gone this early, over foolishness... I don’t even know what my son died for."

Thanking the people for attending the event, he added: "I thank everyone, the school and all his friends and family everyone, because if it wasn’t for them I couldn’t even be standing here.

"Fred was a good boy. He had a lot of success, I saw him working hard in school and for him to lose his life like this, it’s really grieving to the whole of England, not even just Northampton. It’s just such a waste of life, a waste at this tender age."

Organisers of the event also wanted to again warn of the dangers of knife crime.

Those attending the vigil released balloons in tribute to the teenager.

Balloons were released in Fred's memory. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A murder investigation was launched following the attack on Wednesday, 22 March in the Kingsthorpe area of the town.

Kingsthorpe College closed the following day, citing an "incident in the community". It partially re-opened on Friday to year 11 students only, with support available to those who needed it.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from the area, were later arrested and charged with murder.

Police said a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton who were arrested in connection with Fred's death have both been released with no further action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know