An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager who was stabbed in broad daylight.

Rohan Shand, who was known as Fred, was attacked as he walked past the Cock Hotel on Harborough Road in Northampton soon after nearby schools had finished.

The coroner confirmed a post mortem examination found the 16-year-old died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The inquest was opened and adjourned until 14 September and the court was told Fred's body would not yet be released.

A murder investigation was launched following the attack on Wednesday, 22 March in the Kingsthorpe area of the town.

Passing drivers ran from their cars to try to help Fred as he lay partly in the road.

Richard Hughes, 55, told ITV News Anglia how he held the teenager's hand and urged him to "stay with us".

Kingsthorpe College closed the following day, citing an "incident in the community". It partially re-opened on Friday to year 11 students only, with support available to those who needed it.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from the area, were later arrested and charged with murder.

Police said a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton who were arrested in connection with Fred's death have both been released with no further action.

