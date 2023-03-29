A man found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy nearly 30 years ago has been granted leave to appeal his conviction by judges.

James Watson was 13 when the body of schoolboy Rikki Neave was found naked in woodlands near his home in Peterborough in 1994.

In May last year, he was jailed found guilty of murder following a four-month trial and two weeks of deliberations by a jury.

At a hearing at the Court of Appeal, lawyers representing Watson told three appeal judges that they wanted "leave" to appeal against conviction.

They argued that the case was “circumstantial”, but appeal judges said media reports of the hearing could not reveal detail the grounds of appeal.

Following the hearing, Rikki's sister Rochelle Neave labelled the decision "appalling" and said her brother "deserves more".

"[Watson] is entitled to his appeal. I believe he won't get anywhere with it, but it just shows how callous and emotionless a person he really is. He doesn't care what he's done or the people he's hurt and now people will see who he really is."

She added: "I'm very upset he thinks he can disrespect my brother and family in this way and shows no remorse."

James Watson was jailed in June 2022 for the 1994 murder of Rikki Neave. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice, Mr Justice Goose and Mr Justice Bennathan considered Watson’s application at a hearing lasting less than an hour.

Lord Burnett told Watson’s lawyers: “We will be granting leave to appeal.”

He told lawyers representing Watson - who was not at the hearing - that they had “arguable” grounds for mounting a full appeal.

Rikki was reported missing after failing to arrive at school in Peterborough on 28 November 1994.

His naked body was found posed in a star shape the next day in woodlands just a few minutes from his home on the Welland Estate.

James Watson, who would have been just 13 at the time of the killing, was charged with murder more than 27 years later following developments in DNA testing.

In June he was jailed for 15 years by a judge at the Old Bailey.

Trial judge Mrs Justice McGowan said Watson’s sentence was determined largely by the age he was at the time of Rikki’s death.

Rikki’s mother Ruth Neave was cleared of his murder following a trial at Northampton Crown Court in 1996, but given a seven-year jail term after admitting child cruelty.

A date for the full appeal has not yet been set.

Rikki Neave went missing on his way to school in November 1994. Credit: Family photo

