Political leaders past and present are expected to gather for the funeral of Baroness Betty Boothroyd - the House of Commons' first and only female speaker.

Lady Boothroyd, a former Labour MP, died last month at the age of 93.

She shattered more than 700 years of parliamentary tradition when she became the first woman to be elected speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are expected to be among the mourners at St George's Church in Thirplow, Cambridgeshire.

Their deputies are due to stand in at the dispatch box for Prime Minister's Questions at noon.

Current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described Lady Boothroyd as "one of a kind" after her death, as tributes poured in from MPs from across the political spectrum.

Born to mill worker parents in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, in 1929, Lady Boothroyd was a professional dancer from 1946 to 1948 and appeared in pantomime in London's West End before going into politics.

She unsuccessfully contested four parliamentary seats before being elected to West Bromwich (later to become West Bromwich West) in May 1973.

She later moved to Cambridgeshire, living in the village of Thriplow, to the south of Cambridge, for more than 30 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know