Police will no longer be investigating a suspected arson attack at a warehouse in Northampton previously used by a babies gifts and toys company.

The company, My 1st Years, lost millions of pounds after a huge fire at Brackmills Industrial Estate in May 2021 gutted the warehouse, head office and photography studio.

It lost around £3 million in stock, and suffered from high repair costs and and paused sales.

Northamptonshire Police said it has filed the case without anyone being charged. But it said it could reopen the investigation if new information comes to light.

The fire at Brackmills Industrial Estate in May 2021 Credit: Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

A large section of the warehouse was “seriously damaged” and had to be demolished.

The building's owner, Federal Estates Ltd, now wants to rebuild and extend the unit.

In plans submitted to West Northamptonshire Council, it is also proposing to build an electrical substation with a battery storage facility.

