A boyfriend who murdered his partner as she prepared to break up with him over his controlling behaviour has been jailed for life.

Gary Bennett will spend at least 21 years behind bars after killing Madison Wright.

A massive search operation was launched in July last year after the 30-year-old went missing. Her body was found in Wat Tyler Country Park in Piseea, Essex, just over a week later.

Bennett, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, was found guilty of her murder following a trial at Basildon Crown Court.

After being told the jury's verdict at Basildon Crown Court after just four hours of deliberations, the 37-year-old yelled "how f***ing dare you".

Ms Wright was last captured on doorbell camera footage leaving a cleaning job on 22 July, 2022.

An automatic number plate recognition camera later recorded her car travelling towards Bennett's address.

Garry Bennett was jailed for a minimum of 21 years for the murder of Madison Wright. Credit: Essex Police

While in custody, messages were found on his phone which suggested Ms Wright planned to leave him.

One message, sent on the morning of July 22 told him "you're too controlling", the court heard.

She also wrote: "I've not been happy for ages - we've had lots of chances to try to make it work but I just don't think it is."

Ms Wright's body was found among debris at the park with a fence post - with some of Bennett's DNA on it - on top of her.

Almost 100 officers and staff worked on the police investigation and specialists including a forensic anthropologist, a botanist and an entomologist - who studies insects - were brought in to work out what happened to Ms Wright.

Sentencing Bennett at Basildon Crown Court, Judge Samantha Leigh called the investigation "good old-fashioned police work".

Det Supt Rob Kirby, of Essex Police, said: "Garry Bennett is a schemer, a liar and a murderer. It didn’t take the jury long yesterday to conclude that.

"But today, it is not about Garry Bennett.

"Today is about Madison Wright. It’s about remembering what Bennett took from Madison’s family. A much-loved mother, daughter and sister.

"Madison’s family have had to sit through a long and painful trial, listening to details, of how their beloved daughter’s body had been left under a pile of debris in Wat Tyler Park - all because Bennett was too cowardly to ever admit what he had done.

"We cannot imagine the pain they are going through but I would like to personally commend them for their strength, throughout this investigation."

