A seaside village popular with retiring pensioners is living in fear following the death of an elderly woman killed in a robbery at her home.

Joy Middleditch, 82, was knocked to the ground when masked raiders burst into her sheltered housing bungalow. She died later in hospital.

Police, who have launched a murder investigation, attended a church coffee morning to try to reassure the many older people living in Pakefield, a coastal community near Lowestoft in Suffolk.

The Rev Sharon Lord, the area's rector, said Mrs Middleditch was well-known to people in the village and was often seen walking her dog.

She said the death and robbery had left many on edge.

"We are a really quiet seaside village and lots of people come here to retire because it's a really lovely, quiet seaside village," she said.

"So this has really rocked the whole community. Naturally there are a lot of very vulnerable, very elderly people who are anxious in Pakefield right now."

Officers were called just after 1.50pm on Saturday, to reports that an elderly woman had been found lying on the floor in her home in Grayson Avenue.

They believe the victim heard a noise at her door and was confronted by two masked males who forced their way into her home and knocked her to the ground.

Her stolen handbag has since been found nearby on Nelson Road but a black and white purse remains missing.

Police joined a church coffee morning in Pakefield to reassure people. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Suffolk Police attended the coffee morning at Pakefield Parish Church on Wednesday and plan to return for a second meeting on Friday.

Sgt Steve Wright, of Suffolk Police, said the village was a "low crime area" which was "very safe".

He added: "It's important for us to have the community understand that this is very rare.

"We wanted to come and meet some of the older members of our community here and reassure them and answer any questions they have about the investigation and also about their personal security."

Police confirmed they had been able to speak to Mrs Middleditch at her home before she was taken to hospital.

After being found "conscious and breathing" on the floor by family members, she gave officers a description of the masked robbers.

Flowers left outside the home of Joy Middleditch in Pakefield. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Acting Supt Sarsfield Donohue, of Suffolk Police, said: "When we initially spoke to her at the scene, prior to her being taken off to hospital, it was reported that she heard a noise at the door.

"At which point when she (Ms Middleditch) went to investigate, what she described as two masked males have forced entry into her home.

"She's been knocked to the ground.

"At some point during this incident a handbag has been stolen from the premises and then she was left at the premises until she was found by her family the following day."

He said the handbag that was stolen was recovered "a short distance away in Nelson Road".

"Missing from that we definitely know was a purse," he added. "As for the finer detail about what was in the purse in terms of cash etc, I don't have that detail."

Police were outside the bungalow again on Wednesday morning as investigations continued. Credit: PA

Searches are continuing at Ms Middleditch's home and the surrounding streets in the hope of finding the purse. Supt Donohue said officers were also trawling through CCTV from the area.

"That could have been anybody's mother or grandmother," he said.

"If you know something, please do the right thing and come forward and speak to us. If you know anybody who was involved or has any information please speak to us.

"There's no justification for what happened to Joy."

