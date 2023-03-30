The comedian Joe Lycett has penned a full page advert in a newspaper inviting the former prime minister Liz Truss to appear on his new TV show.

The advert in the Eastern Daily Press - the South West Norfolk MP's local paper - to take part in new Channel 4 show.

In the letter - which begins "Babe!!!!!" with heart emojis - he outlines his offer, saying "we'd give you a platform, allow you to speak your mind and provide at least three glasses of Echo Falls Pinot Grigio".

Describing himself as a "right wing comedian and passionate Liz Truss supporter", Mr Lycett said tells her he had "been plotting your route back to power".

The comedian has urged the former Prime Minister to appear on his new television show. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The advert adds: "Now, I know that you haven't had the easiest few months and I just want to reassure you of my 100% continued support.

"I'll be honest Liz - I miss you."

The comedian made national headlines when he appeared with Liz Truss on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg last September.

Birmingham-born Lycett claimed he was "very right wing" and said he was "reassured" following her interview on the Sunday programme.

The letter is the latest stunt staged by the comedian, who challenged David Beckham to explain his role in the Qatar 2022 World Cup over the state's stance on LGBT+ rights - and claimed he would shred £10,000 of his own money unless the footballer replied.

He went ahead with shredding the cash, but later admitted it had been faked and that the money had instead been donated to charities.

For a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories, listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know