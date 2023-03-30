A child with autism was previously left isolated in a classroom while attending a mainstream primary school and has not received a proper education for nearly two years - a blistering report has found.

The parents took West Northamptonshire Council - which was responsible for the child's education - to court last September and the council must now pay them more than £7,000 in compensation.

It has also been ordered to act on the cases of eight other children with special educational needs, who have also been out of school for a long time.

A report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said the council caused the child "significant physical and mental distress".

It was found that from 2021, the child was separated from classmates and teachers. The Ombudsman said the school was not meeting the child's needs in "any way, shape or form".

The council then agreed a plan with the school and the parents, but did not follow through and finalise it.

The Ombudsman said the council knew the child was “not receiving the education and support they needed” at the time but “did not act robustly or quickly enough to find a more suitable school”.

The child was due to start at a new school this year, having been unable to start any earlier because the school was at capacity.

West Northamptonshire Council's cabinet member for children, Councillor Fiona Baker, said the council is “disappointed” and “sorry” to have “previously fallen short” but had accepted the findings.

The child’s mother said she “did not want and would not accept” the apology.

Cllr Baker said: “Like many other local authorities facing a lack of places for children and young people with SEND, we hear first-hand the impact this is having on them and their families and know more must be done to support them.

“That’s why we have been prioritising these issues with work well under way on an action plan that will see a significant increase in SEND places. We are absolutely committed to making this happen, however we know this change can’t all happen overnight.”

Earlier this month, West Northamptonshire Council approved a new £1.1 million special needs unit at Northampton’s Hunsbury Park Primary School for up to 50 children. Another plan is progressing on a new special school in Tiffield.

