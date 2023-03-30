A father and son shot dead in a "targeted, planned" double shooting in separate rural villages have been named locally.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire at about 9pm on Wednesday, and arrived to find a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Less than 40 minutes later they were also alerted to a second shooting in the village of Sutton, six miles away, where a 57-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound.

Neighbours in both villages have now identified the men as builder Gary Dunmore, 57, and his son Josh Dunmore, 32, who worked in the trades.

Formal identification through police has yet to take place.

Detectives said they were pursuing a line of inquiry that the shootings related to a custody dispute.

Police at the scene in Bluntisham, where 32-year-old Josh Dunmore was shot dead. Credit: PA

Gary was described by a neighbour, who gave his name only as Stuart, as a “legend” and said Josh was a “passionate guy”.

A floral tribute left to Josh said the 32-year-old’s child was "very lucky... to have a dad like you".

Another said: “Josh, you shined such a bright light over everyone around you.

“It was impossible not to smile when you’re around. You’re going to be missed so much.”

Flowers have been left at the house in Bluntisham. Credit: PA

Neighbours in both villages described hearing gunshots on Wednesday evening, with others reporting sirens, shouts from armed police and the police helicopter circling overhead.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were later arrested in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested by armed officers in the Worcester area in the early hours of Thursday.

A car believed to have been used by the offender, a white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered.

Samantha Inpey who lives in The Row in Sutton, where the second victim was found, described him as “tall” with “grey hair”.

The 51-year-old IT worker told the PA news agency that she knew him “in passing”, adding: “I think he was a builder."

“He was working on his drive at the weekend. He had all the tools for putting patio paving slabs down so I have to assume he was a builder.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the victim “lived a quiet life”.

“He kept himself to himself. Never really came across him as far as I know.

“[He] just lived a quiet life, very unassuming... Never really saw him about.”

A wide cordon was set up around the property on Wednesday morning. Credit: PA

