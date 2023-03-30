Part of a major route through Essex has been closed during the rush-hour after what police described as a "serious collision involving multiple vehicles".

Police were called to a crash on the A12, near junction 24 (Kelvedon) around 4.20pm on Thursday.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said eight vehicles had collided including four HGVs, several of which had jack-knifed and blocked the road.

No one was trapped inside their vehicles but the road was expected to be blocked for several hours, said crews.

Highways England had initially tweeted that two lorries and a car were involved in the crash.

One of the lorries was fully blocking the northbound carriageway, the agency said.

The road was closed northbound between J23 and J24.

Fire service area manager Neil Fenwick said: “Thankfully nobody was trapped inside their vehicles and we’re working as quickly as we can with our partners to get everybody moving safely.

“We expect to be here for a few more hours while crews assist partners with the recovery of the vehicles.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and if you can, please avoid the area. Diversions are in place.”

Essex Police said the northbound carriageway was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

Traffic diversions were put in place and motorists were being urged to avoid the area.

