Police have launched murder investigations after two men were shot dead in villages.

Gunshots were heard in Meridian Close, Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire just after 9pm on Wednesday, with police arriving to find the body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Just over half an hour later and around six miles away, police were called to Sutton, near Ely, to more reports of gunshots.

A 57-year-old man was found dead at the property in The Row with gunshot wounds.

Cambridgeshire Police said both men's deaths are being treated as 'targeted' murders and neither have been identified.

Three people were arrested in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.

A car that was believed to have been used by the offender, a white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered.

The properties in Meridian Close and The Row have been cordoned off and police officers remain at the scenes.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from Cambridgeshire Police's major crime unit, said: “Tonight we have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

“These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public.

"There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day.

“Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims. Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.

“Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208."

Anyone with information should report online to Cambridgeshire Police and quote Operation Scan.

Those without internet access should call 101.

