Three men have been found guilty of killing a former asylum seeker who was stabbed to death.

Bereket Selomun, aged 20, was found dead shortly before 7.30am on 7 July last year in woodland near Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Mr Selomun, who was from Eritrea, had come to England and had been granted asylum in the UK before settling in Stevenage.

Three men, who were all known to the victim, were subsequently arrested.

Jelani Omar, aged 24, Malake Fiseha, aged 24, and Natnael Hadgu, aged 19, all from Stevenage were subsequently charged with murder. They all denied the charge.

The verdicts came after a four-week trial at St Albans Crown Court. Credit: PA

On Thursday, following a four-week trial at St Albans Crown Court, Omar was found guilty of murder.

Fiseha and Hadgu were found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

A fourth man, 23-year-old Robel Msgane was charged with assisting an offender and found guilty.

All four men will be sentenced at a later date.

Mr brother Michale Solomun paid tribute to his sibling, saying: “No words could ever explain or put into context how we have felt since Bereket was taken from us in such horrific circumstances.

“He fled Eritrea in the hopes of living a safer and better life in the UK, only to have his life brutally cut short.

“Bereket was a gregarious, courteous, altruistic, generous, hard-working, and peace-loving young man.

"His ambition was to study business management and go on to run his own business one day. This choice has been taken from him.

“Bereket’s death has left a void in our family that cannot be repaired.”

Det Insp Iain MacPherson added: “Bereket was a young man who had his life in front of him.

"He had settled in Hertfordshire having come to this country from Eritrea. He was murdered following a dispute with people he knew and who had also settled in this country having come from Eritrea.

“Of course, nothing can bring Bereket back, however we hope the guilty verdicts will be welcomed by Bereket’s family and give them some justice.

“This case sadly highlights the real dangers of carrying a knife which can end lives and destroy others.”

For a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories, listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know