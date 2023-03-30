Three people are being questioned by police on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a father and son were shot dead in two separate villages.

Police were called to the Cambridgeshire village of Bluntisham shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

It was the start of a major police operation that saw armed police and helicopters deployed and leading to an arrest being made more than 100 miles away.

What do we know so far?

Gunshots reported

Police were called to a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at about 9pm after reports of gunshots. Inside they found the body of a 32-year-old man.

Neighbours in nearby Sutton near Ely later describe hearing "three loud bangs" at about 9.15pm.

A second shooting

Police receive a call from a person in Sutton at 9.37pm, reporting that they had heard gunshots.

When officers get to the property in The Row, they find the body of a 57-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Murders linked

Cambridgeshire Police launched a major police operation and double murder inquiry, with support from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Police.

Sixteen armed police officers were deployed to the scenes as well as the police helicopter and ambulance service.

Arrests made

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were later arrested at a hotel by the A14 outside Cambridge in what police called a “very quick two arrests".

A 66-year-old man was also arrested on the motorway close to Worcester at about 1am on Thursday, in a joint operation between Cambridgeshire and West Mercia Police. He was taken into custody ahead of being transported back to Cambridgeshire.

A vehicle and a firearm, a shotgun, were also recovered in Worcester.

Police probe custody battle

Cambridgeshire Police explain that they identified quickly that the two men were father and son.

“Working with local residents and family members we quite quickly established that the two victims were related and they were father and son,” said Det Ch Supt Jon Hutchinson.

He said that the primary line of investigation was that the incident related to a “familial issue”.

“It’s been widely reported in the media that this may relate to a custody battle,” he said. “I can confirm that is an active line of inquiry for us.”

Tributes to victims

Neighbours identified the two men as Gary Dunmore and his son Joshua Dunmore, with tributes to the pair building up outside their homes.

One card read: "Josh, you shined such a bright light over everyone around you.

“It was impossible not to smile when you’re around. You’re going to be missed so much.”

Pair released

At 1.30pm on Friday, police said that the 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman had been released and would face no further action.

The 66-year-old man, of no fixed abode, remained in custody, they added.

