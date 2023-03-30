Play Brightcove video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

More than 1,000 people queued around the block for the reopening of a town's only supermarket, nearly three years after it was burnt to the ground.

A huge fire destroyed the Budgens supermarket in Holt in North Norfolk in June 2020.

An electrical fault caused the blaze, which was visible from 10 miles away.

Less than three years later, the CT Baker Budgens store on Kerridge Way reopened its doors, with managers admitting the reconstruction had faced challenges.

Hundreds of people queued to be among the first into the store. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bosses said the Ukraine war had impacted the availability of raw materials, and the Suez Canal blockage also delayed supplies, as well as dealing with the effects of Covid.

Veronica Pearson cut the ribbon at the reopening on Thursday, just as she did as a 10-year-old in 1984 at the opening of the original store after winning a competition.

"Everybody was so sad in the town so this is just amazing today, that we've got it back in the town now," she told ITV News Anglia.

Veronica Pearson (left) with the picture of her as a child opening the original store Credit: ITV News Anglia

