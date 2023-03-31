A dad who was shot dead less than an hour after his son in villages six miles apart was a “man who loved his family dearly”, according to friends.

Police are now investigating whether the shootings of builder Gary Dunmore, 57, and his 32-year-old son Josh Dunmore, were linked to a custody battle.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of gunshots in Meridian Close, Bluntisham just after 9pm on Wednesday, then to reports of gunshots in Sutton at 9.37pm.

A 32-year-old man was found dead inside an address in Bluntisham, and a 57-year-old man was found dead inside an address in Sutton.

Gary's son Joshua Dunmore was shot dead, less than an hour before his father. Credit: Facebook

A card to Gary Dunmore, left on flowers outside his home in The Row, Sutton, said: “To my dear neighbour Gary.

“A man who loved his family dearly, a dear friend to all, so helpful and kind and was always around as a friend and my little odd job man.

“I’m going to miss you.”

A further tribute said: “RIP Gary. Absolutely gutted.”

A private ambulance outside the home of 57-year-old Gary Dunmore in Sutton, Cambridgeshire Credit: ITV News

A tribute left outside Josh Dunmore's home in Bluntisham said: “We have no words for such tragedy in our quiet village.

“Our prayers are with all involved. Rest in eternal peace.”

Uniformed officers remained on duty outside both addresses on Friday morning.

A number of neighbours of Josh Dunmore said they were too upset to speak about what had happened.

Cambridgeshire Police said three people arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remained in custody on Friday.

The force said post-mortem tests on the dead, who have not been formally identified, will take place at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday.

Det Ch Supt Jon Hutchinson said on Thursday the “primary line of investigation” related to a “familial issue”.

“It’s been widely reported in the media that this may relate to a custody battle,” he said. “I can confirm that is an active line of inquiry for us.”

The scene of the second shooting in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire Credit: PA

A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who police say were from the local area, were arrested at a hotel just outside Cambridge.

A 66-year-old man was arrested by armed officers on the motorway in the Worcester area in the early hours of Thursday.

“Following his arrest, his vehicle was searched and I can confirm we have recovered a firearm,” Mr Hutchinson said, with police saying earlier a shotgun was recovered.

Police are checking if the firearm was legally owned.

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 101, quoting Operation Scan.

