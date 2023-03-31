The family of a man and his father shot dead in separate villages have paid emotional tribute to them, saying "their devastation will never heal".

The two men - Gary Dunmore, 57, and his son Josh Dunmore, 32 - were killed in separate shootings in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday night.

The family described Josh, who was found dead at a property in Bluntisham at about 9pm on Wednesday, as a "devoted father and a loving uncle".

"He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

"We ask for privacy to mourn this loss at this incredibly difficult time.”

Flowers outside the Bluntisham home of Josh Dunmore on Thursday. Credit: PA

They added that Gary Dunmore - who was found dead at a property in The Row Sutton, six miles away, just 40 minutes later - would be "massively missed".

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad, and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved," they said.

"He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he'll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him."

Two people arrested in connection their murders were today released with no further action taken.

Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

