Almost 300 people attended a public meeting to voice their concerns over so-called 20-minute neighbourhoods.

Norfolk County Council has agreed to explore the idea of creating communities where key services can be accessed within a 20-minute walk.

But the concept has sparked protests and anger in places across the country - including in Thetford - as some fear it may lead to restrictions on travel, citing a different "low traffic" scheme in Oxford.

Addressing the meeting, local resident Mike Bull said the community needed answers.

A panel of local residents and councillors addressed the crowd Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Very simply, our primary concern is our we going to have our vehicles restricted, are we are going to be imposed with fines, are we going to have our movements restricted?" he asked.

But Norfolk County Council's champion for sustainable transport, Lana Hempsall, told ITV News Anglia that there was no plan to do that, saying it was about making communities safer and healthier.

"I can appreciate why people would be concerned and I would also really like it if residents can understand that that's not what we're proposing here, and take their concerns and anger elsewhere," she said.

Hundreds packed into The Carnegie to listen to the debate Credit: ITV News Anglia

Resident Mark Allison said he wanted to attend the meeting to learn more about the debate, rather than just listening to rumours.

"I think people are a bit upset that things are being discussed without them - without the community it's going to affect being involved," he said.

Stephanie Thomas also attended the meeting, having researched 20 minute neighbourhoods.

She said it did not feel right for the town.

"It would be lovely if all of the amenities I need were in a 10-minute walk but there isn't the public transport - it's just not feasible that it's going to work for this town," she said.

