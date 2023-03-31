A man who allegedly sent envelopes of white powder to schools, shopping centres and businesses in a six-week terrorism campaign is to stand trial.

Gary Preston, 63, who is charged under the Anti-Terrorism, Crime and Security Act 2001, is alleged to have targeted the venues in a hoax campaign which ran to November 2013.

Preston did not appear at the preliminary Old Bailey hearing but was ordered to face trial at Woolwich Crown Court, in south-east London, in April 2024.

A trial preparation hearing was set for the same venue on 14 July.

The Westfield shopping centres in both east and west London, and schools and colleges in Braintree, Essex, were among the sites that were allegedly targeted.

Also among the alleged targets were Transport for London, Essex County Council, the Premier Inn at Stansted Airport, the Elmsleigh Shopping Centre in Staines, an investment management firm in Chelmsford, a Holiday Inn in Hayes, west London, and a Bishops Stortford post office.

A Coral bookmakers, a Specsavers and a Costa Coffee, all in Braintree, were also among the alleged targets.

