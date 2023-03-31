A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a van driver was killed in a crash with two lorries.

Police were called just after 6pm on Thursday to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, near the resurfacing roadworks in Beyton, Suffolk.

The driver of the van, a 53-year-old man, died at the scene.

One lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. The other was uninjured.

A man aged in his 50s is being questioned at Bury St Edmunds police station.

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 remains closed and is expected to remain closed for some time. The westbound carriageway was reopened at 6.15am.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and asked any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage.

