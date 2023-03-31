A man has been charged with two counts of murder after two shootings in the same night.

Stephen Alderton, 66, was arrested following the shootings of father and son Gary and Joshua Dunmore at two properties in Sutton and Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm and is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who were also arrested, have been released with no further action taken.

The Dunmore family described Joshua, who was found dead at the property in Bluntisham at about 9pm on Wednesday, as a "devoted father and a loving uncle".

"He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal," they said.

"We ask for privacy to mourn this loss at this incredibly difficult time.”

Gary's son Joshua Dunmore was shot dead, less than an hour before his father. Credit: Facebook

They added that Gary Dunmore - who was found dead at the property in The Row Sutton, six miles away, just 40 minutes later - would be "massively missed".

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad, and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved," they said.

"He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he'll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him."