Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner who died after she was robbed in her own home have been released on bail.

The pair, aged 14 and 15 and both from the Lowestoft area, were being held by police following the death of 82-year-old Joy Middleditch, who lived in Pakefield, Suffolk.

Mrs Middleditch was found lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue by concerned family members on Saturday, and police were called just after 1.50pm.

She was found conscious but lying on the floor of the house in Grayson Avenue on Saturday afternoon and described her attackers to police, before dying of her injuries in hospital early on Monday.

Suffolk Police said on Friday they had arrested two boys, aged 14 and 15.

The pair, both from the Lowestoft area, had been questioned at Martlesham police investigation centre.

The pair have now been released on bail, pending further inquiries to answer on 7 June.

Police having been searching the garden of a bungalow in Grayson Avenue, in Pakefield, where an elderly woman was left to die by robbers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A Home Office post-mortem investigation on Monday failed to establish a cause of death.

The woman said she had been knocked to the ground by two masked males, and her handbag and purse were stolen.

Neighbours said they had been left feeling frightened and vulnerable, while community leaders said that the area had been rocked by Ms Middleditch's death.

On Tuesday, flowers had been laid outside the home and police were carrying out searches in the front garden of the property.

The victim's handbag was later found on nearby Nelson Road but her purse - which is black and white checked - is still missing.

Anyone with footage or information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

