Detectives have been given more time to question two boys arrested on suspicion of the murder of a pensioner who died after being injured in a robbery at her home.

Joy Middleditch, 82, died in hospital two days after being knocked to the ground during a raid on her sheltered housing bungalow in Suffolk, between Friday night and Saturday morning.

She was found conscious but lying on the floor of the house in Grayson Avenue on Saturday afternoon and described her attackers to police, before dying of her injuries in hospital early on Monday.

Suffolk Police said on Friday they had arrested two boys, aged 14 and 15.

Detectives have been granted a superintendent’s extension to detain them for questioning for an additional 12 hours. This will expire tonight.

The pair, both from the Lowestoft area, are being questioned at Martlesham police investigation centre.

Police having been searching the garden of a bungalow in Grayson Avenue, in Pakefield, where an elderly woman was left to die by robbers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A Home Office post-mortem investigation on Monday failed to establish a cause of death.

The woman said she had been knocked to the ground by two masked males, and her handbag and purse were stolen.

Neighbours said they had been left feeling frightened and vulnerable, while community leaders said that the area had been rocked by Ms Middleditch's death.

On Tuesday, flowers had been laid outside the home and police were carrying out searches in the front garden of the property.

The victim's handbag was later found on nearby Nelson Road but her purse - which is black and white checked - is still missing.

Anyone with footage or information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

