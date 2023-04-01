Play Brightcove video

Cambridgeshire Police footage shows the moment Mrishaj leaps

Police footage has revealed the moment a cannabis farmer jumped from a first-floor window to avoid arrest when officers raided a £177,000 drug factory.

Eduart Mrishaj, 32, leapt out the bathroom window of his home in Bretton in Peterborough on 26 January, as police forced their way into the house.

Mrishaj tried to escape via the back door but came face-to-face with police who were blocking the exit.

He ran upstairs and climbed out a bathroom window but was caught when he landed in the front garden.

Inside the house in Essendyke, officers found cannabis plants worth over £177,000 growing in four different rooms.

Mrishaj was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after previously admitting producing cannabis.

Det Con Emily Richardson said: “Mrishaj knew he was in trouble as soon as he heard police forcing entry to his home and in a desperate attempt to avoid arrest, he jumped from a first-floor window but thankfully didn’t injure himself.

“Cannabis cultivation is often linked to organised crime groups and further criminality such as money laundering, violence and exploitation.

"Therefore I would urge members of the public to report any concerns about cannabis cultivation to us.”

