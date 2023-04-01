Police have issued a fresh appeal to find a keen walker who has been missing from home for four days.

Mark Mayston, 59, from Beccles, was last seen on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.

He is thought to be on foot, and is known to enjoy walks in rural marshland and woods, particularly, along the River Waveney.

Mr Mayston was last seen in the Station Road and Gosford area of town at approximately 8:30am Tuesday, 28 March.

Mr Mayston was captured on CCTV in the town Credit: Suffolk Police

Insp David Holmes, from Suffolk Police, said: "We, along with his family, are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We have searched the local area using drones, assisted by volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR), carried out house-to-house inquiries and other activities, and have investigated reported sightings, however have not been able to locate Mark."

Police are asking dog walkers and local people to report any sightings which might help track Mr Mayston down.

“I would also ask residents to check any outbuildings or sheds, in the event Mark has taken shelter somewhere, and to continue reporting any sightings to us. Anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts should contact police immediately.”

Mark Mayston has been missing from home since Tuesday Credit: Suffolk Police

Officers have now released a new image of Mr Mayston, who is described as white, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, slim, with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a green polo shirt, black trousers, a black hat with fur sides, black trainers with white soles. He is believed to be carrying a black rucksack with white writing. Anyone who has seen him or who has information on where he may be is urged to contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 357 of 28 March.

