A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of a father and son who were shot dead in two villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire.

Stephen Alderton, 66, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

In a hearing at Huntingdon Magistrates Court which lasted less than three minutes, Alderton, who was wearing a grey prison tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and age and that he was of “no fixed abode”.No pleas were entered and the case was sent to Cambridge Crown Court, where a hearing will take place on Monday.

The bodies of Gary and Joshua Dunmore were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, on Wednesday.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire at about 9pm on Wednesday, and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

A private ambulance was seen leaving the scene in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

Just over half an hour later they were called to a second shooting in the village of Sutton, six miles away, where a 57-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound.

Neighbours in both villages have identified the men as Gary Dunmore, 57, and his son Josh Dunmore, 32.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Three people, 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested by armed officers in the Worcester area just hours later.

The younger man and woman were released by police on Friday and will face no further action.

A heavy police presence was in force all day in Meridan Close in Bluntisham Credit: PA

Shailesh Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, which covers Bluntisham, said the shootings had rocked the community.

“This is tragic news from what are normally quiet areas of Cambridgeshire, and it has really shocked the local community.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by last night’s events."

