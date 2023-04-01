Police have charged a man with murder after an assault nearly four years ago that left a victim with fatal injuries.

The suspect was arrested at Stansted Airport yesterday and taken into custody.

Suffolk Police said it followed an incident in the early hours of June 9 2019 at a house in Harland Street in Ipswich.

A 40-year-old man was assaulted at his home and sustained extensive head and facial injuries and internal abdominal pain.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He died in 2021.

Since 2019, police have continued to investigate and officers arrested a man at Stansted Airport yesterday.

Edgars Slavinkski, aged 30, from Ipswich, has been charged with murder and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

He was remanded in custody by Ipswich Magistrates.

