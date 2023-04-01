Traffic police who stopped a drunk Audi driver heading up the wrong carriageway of the A1 said it was a "miracle" he did not kill someone.

Police said the man was spotted joining the westbound A421 going east, before going the wrong way round the Black Cat roundabout between Bedford and Cambridge.

The driver was then seen heading north up the southbound carriageway of the A1.

Police said colleagues had to deploy a stinger to bring the car to a controlled stop.

A spokesman for BCH Roads Police said: "He wouldn't open the car hence the window went in to switch it off.

"He was very drunk, it's a miracle he didn't kill someone."

