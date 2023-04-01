Two rogue traders who exploited four vulnerable pensioners to con them out of tens of thousands of pounds have been jailed.

Jack Fredrick Harbour, 31, of Basildon and William Eastwood, 31, of Wickford, targeted elderly people charging them thousands for substandard building work.

The investigation into the pair began in 2019 by Havering Trading Standards and was brought to the attention of the police, after it appeared four victims had been conned out of tens of thousands of pounds.

In some cases victims were taken to their banks so that they could make payments to the duo.

One victim was even targeted twice.

At one stage, it was estimated that they had overcharged the victims by over £60,000.

Harbour was arrested on suspicion of fraud and Eastwood gave a voluntary interview.

The men claimed that they were not forcing the victims to pay anything and that they had always quoted fair prices.

Both were charged with four counts of fraud by false representation.

After entering a guilty plea, the men appeared at Southend Crown Court, Eastwood was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Harbour received a 14 month suspended sentence.

Det Sgt Rachel Barrett said: “Removing one rogue trader from the community and having stringent conditions placed on another has undoubtedly prevented further vulnerable people from people scammed.

“Fraudsters and con artists such as these manipulate and persuade victims into doing something and can target absolutely anyone.”

Councillor Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said: “Our aim is keep our residents safe and informed.

"The Buy With Confidence scheme helps Havering residents find trading standards approved traders and local businesses and hopefully, reduce the opportunities for criminals like this to target our elderly and vulnerable.”

