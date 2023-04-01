A school has paid tribute to its "loveable rogue" after he died of stab wounds in an attack in the street.

Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died following the incident near the Cock Hotel in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, last month.

His school, Kingsthorpe College, has held a special assembly and balloon release to remember Fred, and issued a tribute to the boy who "loved life" and always had a smile on his face.

Kingsthorpe College’s headteacher, Jennie Giovanelli, said: “These events are something that no school community ever wants to be faced with. However, the kindness, bravery, and compassion of everyone at #TeamKC has made it just a little bit more bearable."

Ms Giovanelli said: "Everyone had time for Fred. Most days, his head of year would see Fred ‘gliding’ from lesson to lesson - immaculately dressed, a charming appearance, and a beaming smile on his face.

"Fred was always surrounded by his friends, and he had an innate ability tomake everyone in his presence laugh out loud and feel at ease."

Flowers were left by friends and family at the war memorial on Harborough Road following Fred's death. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The school said Fred had been a talented athlete and represented the school in football and athletics.

Last summer he qualified to represent Northampton at the County Championships.

Tributes left at the scene of the stabbing paid tribute to a "happy and kind" boy.

Ms Giovanelli added: "It was clear that he wanted to achieve, and we know that with his work ethic, he would have surpassed his target grades in the forthcoming GCSEs.

Flowers at the scene in Kingsthorpe Credit: ITV Anglia

"Underneath the cool facade and cheekiness, however, was a young man who wasthoughtful and sensitive. A young man whose personality and wit reached far andwide across Kingsthorpe College. Fred was a fierce friend to all, and the lives ofmany staff and students were touched by his kindness and care towards others."

A scrapbook of memories is being made up which will be given to Fred's father as a memento.

The school said Fred would be "missed immensely" and it was a tragedy he would not fulfil his potential but that everyone at Kingsthorpe College was honoured to have known him.

Two boys, aged 16 and 14, both from the area, have been remanded in custody charged with murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know