A driver survived a crash on a country road which left their Land Rover on its side.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Wickham Bishops near Chelmsford just after 9am.

Two crews from Maldon arrived to find the car blocking the road and on its side.

Essex Fire Service said the driver was out of the vehicle and was being treated by the ambulance service when crews arrived to clear the debris.

The car appeared to have hit small trees which had fallen across the road.

The car had hit trees which had fallen across the road before ending up on its side Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Station Manager Howard Midwood said: "I'd like to praise Maldon's firefighters who worked quickly and efficiently to clear the scene and make it safe.

"They worked brilliantly with other agencies to get the road open again as soon as possible. "

"With the heavy rainfall and strong winds we've experienced in parts of the county over the past few days, I'd urge motorists to take extra care when they're out and about."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know