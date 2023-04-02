A man has been killed after he was apparently crushed under a car he was working on.

Police in Stevenage said they believe the man, who was 41, suffered fatal injuries after the black car moved while he was examining it in a drive on Broad Oak Way.

The incident happened at around 4.50pm on Saturday and police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage as they try to work out exactly what happened.

Sgt David McIlwhan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this incident. If you were passing when or just before the incident happened or have dashcam footage that could help us understand what happened, we would like to speak to you.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email david.mcilwhan@cambs.police.uk

