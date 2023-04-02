Police are searching for a missing man who they fear may be injured.

They say Jordan Scott, from Southend, was last seen near Prittlewell railway station in the early hours of yesterday.

Officers have been out looking for Mr Scott but have found no trace of him.

A spokesman said: "We believe he may have injuries and we’re worried for his welfare so we need to find him to make sure he’s ok."

"He may be wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, grey tracksuit trousers, and black trainers and may be carrying a large holdall."

Anyone who has seen him should ring police on 999 quoting incident 130 of 1 April.

