A baby badger which was found "frozen solid" in a wood has been introduced to a second adopted brother.

Bobby has now joined Bertha and Bartholomew at the East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn in Norfolk.

Bobby was taken to the centre by a member of the public after he was also found orphaned in Cambridgeshire.

Bertha was found by a dog walker in woods in Lincolnshire on 13 February, and reported to be "frozen solid" - though she survived after being taken to safety inside her rescuer's jacket.

Bartholomew was discovered in West Sussex and taken to the centre earlier this month.

Bertha and her first 'adopted brother' Bartholomew. Credit: RSPCA

Evangelos Achilleos, wildlife centre manager, said: “It’s lovely to see that our badger cubs are all bonding well and it was such a pleasure to see them all curled up together having a nap.

"The third badger cub joined us not long ago and has settled in nicely and is growing.

“All orphaned wildlife is always classed as delicate due to the nature of rearing them. We are doing our best and all is going well so far.”

The badger cubs will remain together at the centre for the next few months until they are old enough to be released back to the wild.

