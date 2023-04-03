A footballer who was holding a toddler hostage after battering a neighbour to death was shot dead by police when attempts to Taser him failed, an inquest heard.

Kelvin Igweani, who had played football in the lower German leagues, barricaded himself in a bedroom where he was believed to be attacking the two-year-old boy.

Armed officers forced their way into the flat in Milton Keynes and found the body of 38-year-old council highways officer Richard Woodcock - the heroic neighbour who tried to rescue the child.

An inquest jury examining the death of the Nigerian-born footballer heard details of how the events unfolded on 26 June, 2021.

They heard the mother of the boy had earlier escaped the flat with a younger child.

Mr Woodcock responded to her calls for help and went to the flat in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, to try to intervene.

Richard Woodcock, the heroic neighbour who tried to rescue the two-year-old boy, was killed by Kelvin Igweani Credit: South Beds News Agency

But he was dragged into the flat and battered with a 4kg kettlebell and killed. An earlier inquest into his death concluded he had been unlawfully killed.

The coroner said a female police officer was first on the scene and attempted to kick open the door to the flat.

An armed response vehicle then arrived and two officers forced their way in.

Police tried to Taser Mr Igweani but failed to control him. Mr Igweani then retreated to a bedroom and barricaded himself in, the court was told.

“The police officers could hear what they thought was the child being beaten,” said Dr Sean Cumming, the assistant coroner for Milton Keynes.

The bedroom door was broken down and when Mr Igweani came towards them four shots were fired - two struck him in the chest.

The two armed officers removed the child. He was grabbed by the woman officer who went downstairs with him.

Kelvin Igweani carried out his attack in a flat in Denmead in Milton Keynes. Credit: South Beds News Agency

The toddler was in a critical condition and taken to Milton Keynes hospital. Doctors at the time thought he would die, the coroner said.

"Luckily and miraculously he has made a remarkable recovery,” said Dr Cummings.

The jury was told that even after he was shot, Mr Igweani was still resisting.

He was punched in the face and head and subdued. Paramedics began CPR, but he died at the scene.

The medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, jurors were told.

The inquest, which is due to last three weeks, continues.

