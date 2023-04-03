Hundreds of people enjoyed an afternoon of music, food, dance and pelting each other with paint to celebrate the Hindu Holi festival in Ipswich.

Manish Surana is one of the organisers of the event. He said it was great to see people from the whole community turning out to celebrate.

"Everybody's enjoying it. It's not just Indians coming, every local person is coming here. We have music, colour and great Indian food as well. So it's a perfect blend of everything."

Manish Surala is one of the organisers of the Ipswich Holi festival Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Hindu Festival of Colour comes from Indian mythology and celebrates love and spring, when people unite together forgetting resentments and ignoring difference. The ritual starts by lighting a bonfire to signify the triumph of good over evil. And the vibrant colours represent new life and create unity.

Shilpa Surala is the Chair of the Ipswich and Suffolk Indian Association. "The powders are different colours. But when they’re put on everyone's face, you all look the same”, she explained.

“And that is why it brings people together. It brings cohesion. And it is fun to celebrate with everyone around."

Families enjoyed throwing paint at each other Credit: ITV News Anglia

Hundreds of people from all backgrounds came to enjoy the fun and share in the food, music and traditions. Dancers from Ipswich-based dance company Flytoez wowed audiences with a Bollywood dance mob.

Crowds were entertained by a Bollywood flash mob Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mira lives in Ipswich and says it’s great to share the traditions of her country.

"It brings everybody together, and we all have a good time. It's a wonderful, wonderful festival and it's nice to bring it to the UK", she said.

Undoubtedly the festival provides a fun day for everyone, but with quite a lot of washing to be done afterwards.

Families enjoying Holi Festival in Ipswich Credit: ITV News Anglia

Children and adults joined in the fun Credit: ITV News Anglia