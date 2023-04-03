A drinker who glassed another woman in the eye during an unprovoked attack in a pub garden has been jailed for five years.

Rubie-Ashley Thompson-Williams, 21, struck the woman in the garden of the Broad Leys pub in Aylesbury causing serious injuries to her right eye.

She also pulled another woman's hair and threw drink over a third.

Thompson-Williams, of Eynesford Road, Stoke Mandeville, was found guilty of wounding during a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court in February and sentenced on Wednesday.

She had previously admitted two counts of assault by beating in the attack in April 2021.

Det Con Sam Summers, of Aylesbury CID, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack.

“One of the victims sustained serious injuries that she is still suffering from nearly two years on.

“I would like to thank the victims and the witnesses who came forward to speak to police which has led to Rubie-Ashley Thompson-Williams being brought to justice.

