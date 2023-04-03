A tortoise club which cares for abandoned pets has a record number needing new homes.

The Norfolk Tortoise Club said it needs to find homes for more than 30 of the creatures this spring.

The charity said the animals range from what it describes as beginner solo pets to more unusual rare breeds.

Eleanor Chubb said:"Due to the pandemic the club has a record breaking number of tortoises waiting for new homes."

"If you can provide a secure indoor and outdoor space, are happy to feed weeds and flowers and offer some help with a lamp in spring and autumn then Norfolk Tortoise Club would love to hear from you."

An event was held this weekend in Hethersett near Norwich to educate would-be tortoise owners about how to look after them.

One of the tortoises Credit: Norfolk Tortoise Club

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know