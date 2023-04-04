Post-mortem examinations have concluded that a father and son killed in separate villages within an hour of each other died from gunshot wounds.

The bodies of Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham on Wednesday.

Tests took place at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday.

Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed abode, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Monday charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

The defendant was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and was remanded in custody until 11 May when he is due back at the court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

No application for bail was made.

Judge Mark Bishop set a provisional trial date of 16 October, allowing time for a two-week hearing.

Police at Meridian Close in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where Josh Dunmore was shot dead. Credit: Credit: PA

The victims’ family paid tribute to the “devoted” father and son in a statement released via Cambridgeshire Police on Friday.

They said: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle.

“He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends.

“He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

“He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

