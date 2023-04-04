A non-league footballer groomed and blackmailed a 14-year-old girl and then raped her.

Kieran Hamilton, 21, who played for Barton Rovers FC as recently as this weekend after he was convicted, targeted his young victim on Snapchat.

He added her through the social media app in December 2018 and convinced her to send him explicit photos.

He then used these images to blackmail her, forcing her to meet up with him twice in Luton a few months afterwards.

It was then that he forced her into sexual activity with him in public places, including raping her.

The teenage girl said she felt she had to do what Hamilton wanted so he would not share the photos of her.

After the second meeting, the victim spoke to her mother and they reported Hamilton to police.

Hamilton, of Chesford Road in Luton, pleaded guilty last year to sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He denied two counts of rape, but a court last Friday found him guilty of one count of rape. He will be sentenced in May.

Barton Rovers, who play in Southern League Division One Central, said on Monday the club had sacked Hamilton.

They tweeted: "This follows Bedfordshire Police’s earlier disclosure of a conviction for a serious crime.

"The club have spoken to Kieran and personally notified him of the decision. Whilst the club, management and playing staff are shocked at recent events they continue in their planning for this weekend's games."

Tweets from the football club suggested Hamilton had been playing in Saturday's game against Walthamstow.

Det Con Hayley Carroll from Bedfordshire Police said: “Hamilton’s despicable and predatory behaviour saw him use explicit images as a means of controlling his victim for his own sexual gratification.

“It is absolutely vile and completely wrong. We have a clear focus on tackling any perpetrators of violence against women and girls and putting them behind bars.

“No matter when an offender abused or exploited you, we want to know about it. We will listen and put these people behind bars so they cannot hurt anyone else.”

