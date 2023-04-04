Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has been banned from driving for six months for breaking a motorway speed limit by almost 30mph.

Mr Jenrick - who is also the MP for Newark in Nottinghamshire - drove at 68mph in a temporary 40mph limit area on the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire.

The offence took place between Junctions 18 and 17 southbound, near the villages of Crick and Watford on 5 August last year.

The Courts and Tribunal Service said the 41-year-old had been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £1,639.

His case was dealt with through a Single Justice Procedure at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, which allows a magistrate to rule on criminal cases seen as minor in a closed court, meaning the public and press cannot attend.

He had admitted the offence at an earlier hearing.

They also allow defendants to plead guilty or not guilty in writing which meant that Mr Jenrick did not have to attend court in person.

Mr Jenrick was travelling south after an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions at Wakefield Cathedral when he was caught by a speed camera in his Land Rover at around 11.30pm on August 5, the London Evening Standard reported.

The paper had previously said Mr Jenrick was fined £307 and handed three penalty points in March for speeding on the A40 in west London in August 2021.

For the latest offence, the minister was fined £1,107 and ordered to pay a £442 victim surcharge and £90 in costs, the court service said.

Mr Jenrick has been approached for comment.

